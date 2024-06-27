UNHCR, CAR hold event to commemorate World Refugee Day

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in collaboration with Commissionerate Afghan Refugees (CAR) organised an event to commemorate World Refugee Day 2024. The event featured an exhibition showcasing a range of colours of Afghan culture including art and craft, music, literature, jewellery and embroidery work and a ceremony to acknowledge the determination, endeavours and achievements of talented Afghan youth, said a release issued here Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Head of UNHCR Sub-Office Peshawar, Kofi Dwomo said “We are here to tell you (Afghan refugees) that you are not alone. The world stands with you, recognizing your immense courage and resilience. The Pakistani communities have opened their homes and hearts to you and we continue to work together for your support and uplift.” The event explicitly highlighted social cohesion between Afghan and Pakistani communities by showcasing successful stories of Afghan students thriving in Pakistani educational institutions. The exhibition attracted government officials, UN agencies and partner organizations. Two separate events were also held in Haripur and Kohat to commemorate World Refugee Day 2024 in collaboration with CAR and partner organizations.