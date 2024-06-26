PM promises tangible outcome from cost-cutting efforts

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the National Assembly on Tuesday, outlining his government’s efforts to curb expenditures and combat corruption.

During the session, he announced the abolishment of the Pakistan Public Works Department, citing pervasive corruption within its development budget.

He disclosed the formation of a rightsizing committee, led by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, tasked with streamlining government operations and delivering substantial outcomes by the specified timeline.

Emphasising his administration’s commitment to regional development, the premier underscored initiatives aimed at uplifting southern Punjab.

He noted that the PML-N-led government has consistently allocated budgets and employment opportunities exceeding the region’s population ratio.

PM Shehbaz stated that specific measures included a 10% increase in allocation for southern Punjab under national schemes such as the laptop distribution and PM Rozgar schemes. He added that the Zevar Taleem Programme saw a significant rise in stipends for female students, from Rs200 to Rs1000.

Furthermore, the PM highlighted federal investments in major infrastructure projects across southern Punjab, including the Lodhran-Khanewal Motorway and the Dera Ghazi Khan-Muzaffargarh Motorway.

Responding to opposition concerns, he highlighted the imminent results of these initiatives, expected to manifest within approximately six weeks.

The PM’s address comes amid heightened scrutiny over government spending and efforts to enhance transparency and efficiency in public administration.