ECP releases voter statistics with over 130m registered voters nationwide

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has unveiled the latest voter statistics, revealing a significant milestone in voter registration across the country. According to the newly released data, the total number of registered voters has soared to 130,444,891. Among them, male voters constitute 70,187,683, while female voters number 62,257,208. In a detailed breakdown provided by the Election Commission, Punjab leads with 74,255,074 registered voters, followed by Sindh with 27,381,237. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa boasts 22,245,264 registered voters, while Balochistan’s voter count stands at 5,450,572. The federal capital, Islamabad, accounts for 1,112,774 registered voters. These figures underscore the significant participation of citizens in the electoral process, highlighting the importance of democratic engagement and civic responsibility. As the nation gears up for future elections, voter participation remains a pivotal aspect of the democratic process.