World’s highest, Asia’s longest Heaven’s Way Zip Line needs govt’s attention

Located in Kaghan Valley, the world’s highest and Asia’s longest Heaven’s Way Zip Line Noori Valley needs the attention of the government.

It should be mentioned here that world’s highest and Asia’s longest Heaven’s Way Zip Line which was located in Bhonja area of tehsil Balakot of district Mansehra was facing multi-faceted problems due to negligence of the government and concerned departments.

Tourists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, other parts of country and also from across the world visit the 1250 feet high and 7521 feet long Zip Line in Noori Valley but no heed was being paid to resolve the problems faced by it.

Due to non-availability of road and other facilities, tourists who want to visit the Heaven’s Way Zip Line had to face several problems. If the related problems were resolved, number of tourists visiting the unique site can be doubled which will not only generate revenue but would also create employment opportunities.

Chairman Village Council Bhonja Ilyas Khan was of the view that the Zip Line Noori Valley despite being a unique masterpiece has not achieved desired results which was regrettable.

He stated that different countries across the globe through providing best possible facilities generate huge revenue from their tourism sites but we despite have masterpieces could earn nothing due to negligence of government and non-availability of required facilities.

Ilyas Khan further said that the 17 km Noori Valley built in 1980 has not been reconstructed or repaired till them and was currently in dilapidated condition due to which not only tourists but also local population has to face severe hardships.

Nazim Villah Council Bhonja added that Danah Mahli, distancing 7 km from Noori Valley was another scenic place and through the construction of road and provision of facilities for easy access to the area, it can emerge as another best tourist destination.

Ilyas Khan requested Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Advisor Tourism Zahid Chan Zeb to also consider the proposal to build a road up to Danah Mahli apart from measures for easy access to Heaven’s Way Zip Line Noori Valley as it was in the larger interest of the region and province.