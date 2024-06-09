Khloe is ‘not OK’ after seeing Kim’s corset at 2024 Met Gala

Khloe Kardashian is keeping up with her family’s fashion adventures. After Kim Kardashian stole the show at the 2024 Met Gala May 6 with a stunning Maison Margiela custom ensemble, the Good American cofounder was left speechless. Well, nearly speechless.

“I am NOT OK!!!!!!!” Khloe wrote alongside a snap of her older sister on Instagram Stories. “Holy smokes Batman.”

Indeed, for the first Monday in May, the

Kardashians star arrived in a waist-cinching corset dress boasting a metallic floral print. Meanwhile, the bottom half featured a sheer floral embroidered skirt.

While the SKIMS founder’s look perfectly fit with the “Garden of Time” theme of the “Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion” exhibition , she did top her look with

an unexpected accessory: a grey sweater, which she said paid homage to her “wildest night in a garden.”

“I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend’s sweater,” she explained to Vogue, “and threw it on and had to get to work. My hair’s all messed up.”

Kim wasn’t the only one feeling the love from Khloe, either. Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner also scored praise from the 39-year-old. So when the Kyle Cosmetics

founder posed in her ivory Oscar de la Renta column gown, Khloe couldn’t help but rave on Instagram Stories, “A vintage Barbie!!!!!!”

Meanwhile, when it came to Kendall, she gushed, “You are a living angel! Wow!!!!! I am not ok if anyone is concerned. I think I need to be resuscitated.” And for her mom, who donned a billowing white Oscar de la Renta

gown, Khloe exclaimed, “My forever and ever and ever queen!!!!! My regal mama! I drool for you always.”