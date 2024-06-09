Death toll of kids rises to four in Children’s Ward fire

In the incident of massive fire eruption in a hospital in Sahiwal, the death toll of kids raised to four as two more kids died on Sunday morning. On Saturday, two kids died after a massive fire erupted in the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital. The Medical Superintendent of the hospital said the children’s death was caused by lack of oxygen. Firefighters said the blaze was caused by a short-circuit in the Children’s Ward in the hospital. The hospital staff was able to shift the children from the burning war. Some parents took their children to their homes but the fire incident caused an oxygen dearth for kids. Two of them died later. Five vehicles of the fire brigade department took part in the operation to extinguish the blaze.