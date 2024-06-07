Punjab govt takes steps to counter organised beggar mafia

The Punjab Home Department is set to introduce stringent new legislation targeting the beggar mafia, with gang leaders facing 10-year prison sentences.

In a decisive move, the department has mandated a 10-year jail term for the gang leaders of the beggar mafia. Additionally, offenders will be required to pay a fine of 20 lakh rupees. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional three-year prison term.

A spokesperson for the Punjab home Department confirmed that the proposed amendments have been submitted to the cabinet for approval. The new law will categorize forced begging involving children, the elderly, and women as a non-bailable and serious crime.

This initiative follows directives from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who has called for stringent measures to curb the beggar mafia’s activities.