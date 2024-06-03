The most complained-about video games revealed

A new study has revealed the most complained-about video games of all time, with Fortnite topping the list. The CS gambling site Clash.gg, analysed the search volume of key terms related to popular video games, including phrases such as ‘servers down,’ ‘glitch’ and ‘not working.’ The video games with the highest global search volumes across the US then determined the ranking.

The study reveals that Fortnite is the most complained-about video game of all time. The popular online game, released in 2017, has a global search volume of 134,153 across the US. According to the study, ‘Is Fortnite down’ is the most searched-for video game complaint of all time, with an average monthly search volume of 50,292. Other reoccurring complaints about the iconic game include ‘Fortnite servers down’ and ‘Why is Fortnite not working.’ The study also found that Fortnite is the most complained-about video game in all 50 states.

In second place is League of Legends, with an average monthly search volume of 18,581. Widespread complaints about the 2009 multiplayer game include ‘Is League of Legends down’ and ‘League of Legends servers down.’ The study revealed that League of Legends is the second most complained-about video game in 47 states.

Rocket League is in third place, with an average monthly search volume of 5,691. Common complaints about the online game include ‘Rocket League servers down’ and ‘Rocket League not working.’

Fourth place goes to Overwatch, with an average monthly search volume of 5,538. The 2016 multiplayer game is one of the most complained-about games in California, with residents searching for Overwatch-related errors an average of 788 times every month.

Apex Legends is in fifth place on the ranking, with an average monthly search volume of 5,213. ‘Is Apex Legends down’ is one of the most reoccurring complaints about the battle royale game, accounting for 1,383 searches.

Next up is Destiny, with an average monthly search volume of 4,928. The online first-person shooter game is one of the most complained-about video games in Florida, with residents searching for Destiny-related glitches an average of 408 times every month.

Minecraft is in seventh place, with an average monthly search volume of 4,626. Common complaints about the iconic 2011 game include ‘Is Minecraft down’ and ‘Minecraft glitch.’

Eighth place goes to World of Warcraft, with an average monthly search volume of 3,862. ‘World of Warcraft servers down’ is one of the most prevalent complaints about the game, accounting for 1,166 searches.

Grand Theft Auto Online is in ninth place, with an average monthly search volume of 3,099. Reoccurring complaints about the game include ‘GTA online down’ and ‘GTA online glitch.’

Lastly, Grand Theft Auto V is in 10th place, with an average monthly search volume of 2,099. ‘GTA 5′ glitch is one of the most prevalent complaints about the 2013 game, accounting for 989 searches.

The study also revealed that Vermont is the state most likely to complain about video games online, with an average search volume of 114.16 per 100,000 people.

Alaska is second on the list, with a search volume of 106.81, while North Dakota is in third place, amassing an average monthly search volume of 106.52 per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, Louisiana is the state least likely to complain about video games, with an average monthly search volume of 53.57 per 100,000 people.

Gabriele Asaro, the Head of SEO and research at Clash.gg, has commented on the study:

“It’s fascinating to see which popular video games have accumulated the most complaints online. Glitches and laggy servers can often ruin the experience of online gaming, so companies need to consider fans’ opinions when making updates to combat these issues.

“Fortnite’s status as the most complained about video game is representative of its large community, which quickly identifies any frustrating setbacks. Despite receiving the highest number of complaints, Fortnite maintains a passionate fanbase, showcasing the game’s ongoing popularity”.