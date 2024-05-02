Kalash Chilam Josh festival to kick off from May 13

The five-day famous Chilam Josh, a religious festival of Kalash Valley, would begin on May 13 in district Chitral, wherein male and female populations of both Rambor and Berar valleys would participate.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority had issued necessary instructions to the relevant officials for the provision of facilities for domestic and foreign tourists who would attend the festival.

“The tourism department has decided to organize the festival in a grand manner this year,” said the spokesman of the department. “On the first day, Kalashis renovate their houses and other places while on May 14, Kalashi women celebrate the ritual of serving milk,” he added.

“On May 15, traditional dances are arranged to welcome the newborns babies,” he said.

Similarly, the cultural dances and other traditional rituals were performed on May 16 while the Joshi festival fair would culminate in the Barrier Valley on May 17, the last day of the festival.

The Chilam Josh festival attracts global attention every year, and local and foreign tourists flock here to witness the colors of this festival. For the facilitation of the tourists, the provincial Tourism Authority had decided to open camping pods in Kalash Valley besides deploying Tourism Police for security duty during the festival days. “The tourists can access the required information from Tourism Helpline 1422 before visiting Chitral,” the spokesperson said. “The tourists’ facility centers at Derapar and Chitral Lower would remain open during the festival,” he added.