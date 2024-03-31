Pindiites celebrate Easter with religious fervor

Under tight security, the Christian community in Rawalpindi celebrated Easter with religious fervour on Sunday.

Easter is the occasion to mark the culmination of the 40-day Lent, a time of fasting, giving alms, repenting and spiritual renewal.

Special Easter prayers and events continued throughout the day and men, women, and children, old and young, wore beautiful clothes and participated in these events.

Apart from wishing each other, they also exchanged gifts. After the Easter rituals and prayers, community members sang the hymns of peace, prosperity, and brotherhood on the beautiful tunes of the music.

Special events were held at the Churches in different parts of Rawalpindi including Raja Bazar, Holy Family Hospital, and in Cantt areas.

Meanwhile, Special security arrangements were made outside the churches decorated beautifully.

District Police had made tight security arrangements for Easter, said a police spokesman.

He informed that effective security arrangements were finalized by Rawalpindi Police for Easter and more than 1100 police officers performed security duties.

Special teams of Elite Commandos, Dolphin Force and Police mobiles were patrolling in their respective areas.

Senior police officers were briefing the officers on duty about security arrangements.

Entry into churches were permitted after a full body search, he said adding that the officers on duty were keeping a close watch on the surrounding environment and suspicious persons while ensuring alert duty.