Aamir Khan answers viral question about iconic dance performance

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan stole the show with his dance performance with A-listers Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at the pre-wedding celebrations of business tycoons Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

It is pertinent to mention that Aamir Khan’s dance performance with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan took the internet by storm.

However, it also raised questions about why the ‘Dhoom 3’ star did not celebrate in such an enthusiastic manner at his daughter Ira Khan’s wedding.

Aamir Khan addressed the matter during an interactive session with fans on Instagram.

“Dance toh maine apni beti ki shaadi mein bhi kia aur Mukesh ke bete ki shaadi mein bhi kia kyuki Mukesh mere bahut hi kareeb dost hain (I danced at my daughter’s wedding too and at Mukesh’s son’s wedding too because he is my close friend),” he was quoted saying in a Hindustan Times report.

“Nita, Mukesh and their kids are like family for me. Main bhi unki shaadi mein nachta hu, woh bhi meri shadi mein naachte hain (I dance at their weddings, they dance at mine),” he added.

When asked why doesn’t he make films like ‘Pathaan,’ he said Shah Rukh Khan makes such films while he creates movies like ‘Laapataa Ladies.’

The veteran star said people should support newcomers and good cinema by watching ‘Laapata Ladies.’ He believes filmmakers would find it difficult to make good cinema if only action films thrived in cinemas. Aamir Khan confirmed that he was doing the live session on the sets of his upcoming film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par.’