Was Katrina supposed to be a part of ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’?

Bollywood A-lister Katrina Kaif has recently made a surprising revelation that she was a part of Ranbir Kapoor’s, multi-heroine title ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’.

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who has also been in a romantic relationship with Kapoor for years and shared the screen with him in multiple films, has now revealed that the two were supposed to collaborate in ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ as well, only if things would have gone as planned.

Speaking about the Siddharth Anand directorial rom-com in a new interview, the ‘Merry Christmas’ star revealed that she was to play the fourth girl in Kapoor’s Raj Sharma’s life, but the character was eventually scraped from the final script.

“I was the fourth girl; that character got cut,” Kaif told the publication.

Pertinent to note that the film eventually starred Kapoor’s then-girlfriend Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu and Minissha Lamba, as the three girls opposite the main hero, at different stages in his life.

The Yash Raj Films production was a commercial success, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of the year 2008, whereas, it received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics.

Meanwhile, Kapoor and Kaif later collaborated on films like ‘Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani’, ‘Rajneeti’ and ‘Jagga Jasoos’.