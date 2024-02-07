To Elections

Politics is an unpredictable game, indeed. For months, PTI used the results of public surveys to cheer on its leaders; and add to its sustainability. But what to do when the same surveys begin to point in the other direction? Right before the 240 million-strong nation is ready to head to polls to elect those who would rightfully deserve the chance to stand at the wheel and respect their wishes, a public opinion survey believes the general mood on the street has changed.

When compared to last year, the popularity of PTI seems to have reduced by eight per cent while that of the PMLN is reaching higher figures. That many believe that only a stable political position can help spell an end to the chaotic days is a heartening development but the aspirations of an overwhelming majority in the Central Punjab lay with the iconic tiger. No matter what retorts social media warriors have prepared in advance, it cannot be denied that the public’s mood cannot be read in advance. While they may sympathise with the dark horse, most of the time, economic realities manage to win the race. It is crucial to understand that whosoever wins in the polls today would be held responsible for the future and survival of millions.

The winning party cannot afford to walk in the shadows of the path and wave a white flag whenever questioned about performance. Pakistan’s new government would not enjoy the opportunity to lay the blame for all its wrongdoings at others’ doorstep and flash an invincible grin. Those days ended a lifetime ago. Today, veteran hands and new players are both jumping in the ring with full knowledge that the country they wish to be in charge of has been bleeding at the altar for far, far, too long. The finances are excruciatingly languishing at the edge of the cliff, losing the will to fight with every passing day. Therefore, homework, homework and more homework need to be done before the baton changes hands. After all, the survivor may have been chosen but a daunting task lies ahead. *