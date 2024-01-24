Sindh Police notifies ECP on election security, expenses

Sindh Police has informed the election commission about election security arrangements with over 625.4 million expenses, a private TV channel reported on Wednesday.

The Police have suggested the deployment of 1,22,000 personnel for the security of general elections in Sindh. “The province has 1,05,000 policemen available, 17,000 less than the required personnel”, police sources said. Nineteen thousand four polling stations will be established for the election in Sindh, with 6,457 extremely sensitive and 6,593 sensitive polling stations.

“Every normal polling station will require the deployment of four policemen, six sensitive personnel, and eight susceptible police officials,” the police department said. The department will require over Rs212.8 million for food, while in aggregate, it needs over 625.4 million budget for election security, including additional force, vehicles, machinery repair, and stationery, the department said in its requisition shared with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Pakistan is holding general elections next month on February 08 to elect public representatives for the National Assembly and legislatures for Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.