KP CM launches drug-free drive

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan here on Monday launched an anti-narcotics campaign across the province as part of efforts to make KP drug-free.

Under the drive, a walk was led by the chief minister from the Chief Minister House to the Civil Secretariat and was participated by the members of the provincial cabinet, government officials, representatives of private organizations and students. Speaking on the occasion, the CM congratulated the Excise and Narcotics Control Department on the implementation of the drug-free KP campaign. He said under the campaign, awareness walks would be arranged throughout the province to educate the public, especially youth about the destructive effects of drugs on health. Azam Khan said steps would be taken for the rehabilitation of drug addicts and to curb drug peddling and selling.