SDPI, ZTBL sign MoU to improve agro productivity

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) and Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) on Saturday to collaborate for the promotion and adoption of latest/novel technologies, practices, and techniques for improving agricultural productivity and livelihood of rural communities. According to press release, both the institutions will jointly organize webinars, field days, seminars, and workshops to share latest advancements in agriculture with rural communities and small farmers. Under a multi-partnership approach, other stakeholders will also be invited to develop and carry out joint ventures, pilot projects, and research activities to cater for today’s farm needs. To further its activities, ZTBL has been conducting Zarai Baithaks (get-togethers) with an integrated approach and SDPI experts will collaborate to develop new ideas and mechanisms to strengthen this initiative by educating masses in rural vicinities of the country. In this regard, the two sides have agreed to develop joint proposals for development of new green-loan products and environmentally sustainable value-addition opportunities in the existing loanable credit products. SDPI Executive Director Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, while delivering a lecture, said that food security is a major concern of Pakistan that is linked with other national security issues and needs to be resolved urgently. Though Pakistan has improved productivity of certain crops, diversification of food basket continues to be a challenge and inadequacies in access to safe drinking water and sanitation facilities. Highlighting the issues of misalignment/lack of coordination between high-standard research and indigenous agricultural technology, he called for the extension of agricultural financing products and capacity building of workers. He said that a golden triangle can be created by converging skills, market, and capital forces. He urged ZTBL to bridge capital space, harness skills and knowledge of labour, and connect them with the market. He further said that despite the Geneva Pledge, Pakistan has been unable to capitalize on the financing opportunity due to lack of convincing projects. He encouraged ZTBL to collaborate with stakeholders and pitch do-able and achievable projects for agricultural revival and livelihood development particularly focusing on communities affected by the recent floods.