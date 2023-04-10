Will Pakistan Witness This Unusual Hybrid Solar Eclipse?

Hybrid solar eclipses are extremely rare, and this one is no exception. With just a few occurring every century, this one is guaranteed to leave an indelible impact on astronomy buffs. According to predictions, the solar eclipse will last five hours and twenty-four minutes, giving viewers plenty of time to catch a glimpse of the moon’s shadow as it sweeps across the sun. During the event, there will be a transition from a total to an annular eclipse, resulting in some areas seeing the moon completely obscure the sun, while others witness a ring of light around the shadow’s edge. While the eclipse is expected to be a breathtaking spectacle, viewers in Pakistan and India will be unable to see even a partial hybrid solar eclipse. Nevertheless, this awe-inspiring event is sure to be a source of wonder and amazement for many around the world.