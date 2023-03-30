Sarfaraz instructs Babar Azam to improve communication with the players

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has spoken out in favor of Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who has faced criticism for his captaincy.

Under Babar’s captaincy, Pakistan failed to win a single Test match at home last year and also lost a home ODI series against New Zealand earlier this year.

While appearing on a YouTube podcast, the former captain recommended Babar to strengthen his relationship with the players in the team.

“There is always room for improvement. Babar is getting better as a captain gradually. He has started doing good and I hope will keep on getting better,” Sarfaraz said.

“My suggestion to him is that he needs to improve communication with his players. Good communication will make his players confident and it will produce big results,” he added.

The 35-year-old also maintained that fans and media need to exercise patience while judging Babar as a captain. He feels that Babar is gradually improving as a leader.

“In Pakistan, making a mistake is a sin. I know Babar makes mistakes but give him some time. It takes time to become a captain and build a team. We need to be patient and support Babar as he is our captain,” he said.

“Gradually, Babar will learn from his mistakes if he continues as a captain in the future. I have played under him recently, and I have seen improvement in his captaincy. He will do well for Pakistan,” he concluded.