Babar Azam conferred with Sitara-e-Imtiaz for services to cricket

LAHORE: Pakistan Men’s Cricket team captain and prolific batter Babar Azam has been conferred with President’s Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) for his outstanding achievements and services in the game of cricket.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman conferred the civil award on Babar Azam during the investiture ceremony for Pakistan Civil Awards on Pakistan Day at the Governor’s House her on Thursday. Babar Azam’s parents were also present during the ceremony.

With the conferment of the third highest civil award of the country after ‘Nishan e Haider’ and ‘Hilal-i-Pakistan’, the all format captain Babar Azam became the youngest cricketer to receive the honor at the age of 28.

The other recipients of the award from Pakistan cricket include javed Miandad, Inzimam ul Haq, Saeed Ajmal, Mohammad Yousaf, Shahid Khan Afridi, Younis Khan, Misba ul Haq and Sarfraz Ahmed.

In a tweet, Babar Azam termed the occasion an immense honor to receive Sitara-i-Imtiaz in the presence of his parents.

Other sportsmen including Nooh Dastgir Butt (Weightlifting), Arshad Nadeem (Javelin Throw) and Ahsan Ramzan (Snooker) were bestowed ‘Pride of Performance’ awards while national Kabaddi player Shafique Ahmed Chishti was conferred with ‘Tamgha-i-Imtiaz’ (Medal of Excellence) during the ceremony held to commemorate Pakistan Day 2023.

“This award is for my parents, fans and the people of Pakistan,” he tweeted.

Previously, Babar’s predecessor Sarfaraz Ahmed held the record as the youngest cricketer to be awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Sarfaraz, who led Pakistan to the Champions Trophy title in 2017, was conferred with the award by then Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair at the Governor House in Karachi in 2018.

Last year on August 14, the government announced that it will be conferring Babar with the country’s third-highest civilian honour.

Babar made his debut in international cricket in May 2015 against Zimbabwe. His performances eventually led debuts to T20Is and Tests in 2016.

In 47 Tests, Babar has scored 3,696 runs with an average of 48.63, while in 95 ODI’s Babar has scored 4,813 runs at an average of 59.41. In 99 T20Is, Babar has amassed 3,355 runs at an average of 41.41.

Babar, in his ongoing cricket career, has won multiple awards including ICC Men’s ODI Player of the Year, Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy. Under his captaincy, Pakistan defeated India for the first time in a world cup match and also reached the finals of the last T20 world cup.

Apart from Babar and Sarfaraz other cricketers that have received the award include Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, and Shahid Afridi for their outstanding contributions.

While Mohammad Yousuf received the award in 2011, Saeed Ajmal in 2015, Inzamam ul Haq in 2005 and Javed Miandad in 1992.