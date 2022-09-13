Police claim to have busted gangs of bandits

Burewala: The district police have busted six alleged gangs of bandits. Police arrested 19 alleged criminals besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown. The crackdown was launched across the district in the last seven days.

District Police Officer of Vehari, Rana Shahid Pervez while bringing in light to the media on Monday named that six alleged gangs of bandits, including Zeeshan alias Shani Gang, Shahbaz alias Shahzad Gang, Allah Ditta alias Ditu Gang, Noman alias Nomi Gang and Majeeda Gang, were busted during the crackdown.

Moreover, he said that the criminals were involved in stealing of vehicles, cash, jewellery and other valuables. He added that special police teams were formed to arrest the criminals under a special campaign.

The DPO said that the police had traced 48 cases from the arrested criminals. Police have recovered looted valuables worth over Rs6.9 million and weapons from their possession.