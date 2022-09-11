Islamabad Police summons Imran again to join probe in terror case

The Capital City Police Saturday summoned the PTI Chairman Imran Khan again to appear before a joint investigation team (JIT) probing a terrorism case against him.

The notice was issued on Saturday after the former prime minister failed to appear before the JIT at the Margalla Police Station in a case lodged against him for allegedly threatening a lower court judge, Zeba Chaudhry.

The notice mentioned that Khan is on bail in the case till September 12, therefore, he should appear before the investigation team at 5pm today to ensure that he answers its questions. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also earlier this week asked the former prime minister to ensure that he cooperates with the police in the case’s investigation. Although Imran Khan did not appear before the JIT, he submitted a reply on Friday through his lawyer stating that the threats issued to a female judge in a rally do not fall under “terrorism” and the case should be dismissed as he is “innocent”.

“I am the chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf, I have been the prime minister of Pakistan, the government tortured [my aide] Shahbaz Gill due to political opposition, the report filed in the Islamabad High Court proved the torture of Shahbaz Gill,” Imran Khan told the JIT.

The PTI leader added that what he said in the speech cannot be categorised as terrorism, adding that he neither committed any illegal acts nor harmed anyone.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the former prime minister on August 21 under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for threatening the additional sessions judge and senior police officers of the Islamabad Police at a rally in the federal capital’s F-9 Park.

Following this, Imran Khan managed to secure transit bail till August 25 from the IHC, but was asked to approach the ATC as it was the relevant forum. Then, the trial court extended the interim bail till September 12 (tomorrow) in the terrorism case.