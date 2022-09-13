Celal Al od Dirilis Ertugrul helps flood affectees in Karachi. Popular Turkish drama Dirilis: Ertugrul actor Celal Al who played Abdurrahman Alp role reaches Karachi to help flood affectees. Around one-third of Karachi is submerged. 40 million Pakistanis are now homeless and thousands are dead.

By texting “Pakistan” to 2868, the Turkish actor urges his supporters to donate to flood victims in Pakistan through the Turkish Red Crescent. As nearly 40 million people are suffering due to floods and over 1,000 dead.

Celal shared a video on Instagram with children from flood-affected areas, saying “trying to heal the wounds of the flood disaster.”

‘Ertugrul’ star captioned the video in the Turkish language which reads: “Turkey Zindabad! Pakistan Zindabad! #Pakistan #Karachi.

“One in three part of Pakistan is under water, Pakistan is trying to heal the wounds of the flood disaster. We have 40 million people homeless, thousands of dead, many orphaned brothers.”

The Turkish actor also urged fans to donate to the flood affectees.

Further, his Insta stories where video clips of Celal taking part in flood relief activities are proof of Turkish actor’s love and generosity for Pakistan.

The actor first visited Pakistan early last year, winning the hearts of many with his charitable work for the people of Pakistan through the Omair-Sana Foundation (OSF) and Children’s Hospital Karachi.

Subsequently, the Turkish actor has expressed his love for Pakistan many times before too. Also, he once even shared a video on Pakistan’s Independence Day wishing all the Pakistanis.