Govt decides to supply 1.5 million tons of wheat to Sindh, KP and AJK

The federal government on Monday has decided to supply 1.5 million tons of wheat to Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to the sources, 0.2 million tons of wheat will be given to Sindh, 1 million tons to K-P and 0.3 million tons to AJK to overcome the shortage amid devastating floods.

Both Sindh, K-P and AJK will be supplied with 50 per cent imported wheat and 50 per cent local wheat. While the Balochistan government has requested the federal government to provide 70,000 tons of wheat from the stock of domestic production.

On the other hand, federal government has also approved the supply of 0.3 million tons of wheat to the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) at a 75:25 imported to domestic stock ratio.

Floods from record monsoon rains and glacial melt in the mountainous north have affected 33 million people and killed almost 1,400, washing away homes, roads, railways, livestock and crops, in damages estimated at $30 billion.

The velocity of the flood wetted the buildings that collapsed with intensity causing more problems than the flood itself. In a post-flood society, the need to regulate the building codes to control the building designs and use of construction aggregates is mandatory to reduce flood damage in the future.

The WHO has delivered $1.5 million in medicines and emergency stockpiles, including tents, water purification kits and oral rehydration sachets. It is appealing for $19 million from donors. UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, has launched an air bridge to deliver aid from Dubai.