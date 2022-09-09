2 Cops among 3; woman gang-raped in Chuhng

2 Cops among 3; woman gang-raped in ChuhngLahore: A woman was gang raped by three persons including two policemen in Chuhng area. FIR Registration against all three accused; accused are in Police custody.

Further, a Medical examination of the victim is done. A case has been registered on the complaint of the victim.

In her complaint, the victim said that the suspect, her acquaintance Qari Hassan, called her to his dairy farm near LDA avenue and allegedly raped her.

The next day, Qari Hassan called her to LDA avenue again after blackmailing her. Then, he took her to a deserted place in LDA scheme where two police constables were present.

One of the constables allegedly raped the victim, while the other suspects kept on watching.

The two police constables Ahmed Ali and Arsalan, who are respectively residents of Shamkay Bhattian and Phoolnagar Kasur are in Police custody.

Furthermore, SP Sadar Investigations Raza Tanveer told that a case is registered against the suspects. All three suspects are in police custody.

Consequently, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has taken notice of the incident. Also, order for the DIG Investigation to submit a report in this regard.