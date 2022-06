A pregnant woman was gang-raped by five people in Jhelum on Saturday.

According to reports, five men stormed into the home of a pregnant woman in Jhelum. The men first bound the poor woman’s husband, preventing him from resisting. The pregnant women were then raped one by one.

According to the police, a case has been filed and an investigation has begun.

According to them, the victim woman was referred to a hospital for a medical examination.