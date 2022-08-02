Govt ‘decides’ to put former prime minister Imran, other PTI leaders on ECL

Following the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf prohibited funding case, the government on Tuesday decided to place the names of PTI leaders on the Exit Control List (ECL). The government has subsequently decided to put the former premier, ex-governors of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, and former chairman of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Zulqarnain Ali Khan on the Exit Control List (ECL). The interior ministry will take approval from the federal cabinet for placing PTI leaders’ names on the ECL. Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the verdict in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘prohibited’ funding case. The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said that prohibited funding against PTI has been proven. A three-member bench; headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict. The development days comes after the ruling alliance, comprising members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, PPP, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, urged ECP to release the verdict in the case. PTI founding member and former information secretary Akbar S Babar had filed the case in the ECP in November 2014. Alleging financial irregularities in PTI’s foreign funding and that it received funds from prohibited sources.