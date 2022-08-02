Twitter reacts to PTI receiving foreign funding

In a unanimous decision on Tuesday, the Pakistani Election Commission declared that it had discovered that the PTI had received illegal funds.

The election commission initially referred to the case as the “foreign funding” case, but later granted the PTI’s request to change its name to the “prohibited fundraising” issue.

Social media users have a lot to say on this verdict, Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the news.

Journalist Mirza Moiz baig tweeted saying “With the ECP observing that Imran Khan’s declaration with respect to PTI complying with all applicable laws was inaccurate, is he still honest and Amin in terms of Article 62(1)(f) or will this pave the way for his disqualification? Courts to be thrust in the limelight once again.”

“Devastating ruling by Election Commission of Pakistan. PTI received prohibited funding from abroad, illegally hid accounts, misrepresented & submitted false declarations. Finally, after 8 years. Show cause notice issued. Will the estab-judiciary bail-out Imran Khan once again?” Senior Journalist Raza Ahmed Rumi tweeted.

Content creator Shehzad Ghias Shaikh stated, “Interesting that so many founding members of PTI have left. Every single ideologue PTI had has abandoned their own party.”

Ghias goes on to say,”By the same principles Imran Khan also isn’t “Sadiq” and “Ameen” anymore but I am not in favour of such judicial activism. The money should all be returned to the Government. PTI should be allowed to exist and contest elections.”

According to the report, the party did not disclose funding worth more than Rs310 million to the ECP.

The scrutiny committee was established in 2018 to examine the PTI’s foreign funding.

The PTI contested the electoral commission’s jurisdiction, and the matter was delayed by nine different changes of attorneys.