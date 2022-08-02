Elections in November?

Awami Muslim League Chief, and former Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed claimed that matter with regards to general elections have been settled. According to him the nation soon will hear a news regarding the dates of elections in the same year in November. Former President, Asif Ali Zardari wrote in tweet that even those in quarantine have agreed but JUIF chief is still a big challenge.

Now, the question is how to see Shaikh Rasheed’s claims amid this political situation; when on a side PTI just gained its power back in Punjab, while on the other hand, Speaker National Assembly finally accepted resignations of PTI 11 members of National Assembly including Shireen Mazari. More resignations are likely to be entertained in coming days. Not only this act on elections news ruling coalition has reiterated but it would definitely complete its constitutional term and next elections will be on time.

The Point to be considered is what hurdles are left when almost all the parties including the leader of PMLN Nawaz Shareef have showed his willingness somehow. According to country’s Interior Minister Rana Sana U Allah, PTI’s demand for sacking chief election commissioner can’t be justified as CEC Cannot be replaced without fulfillment of required constitutional Process. PTI senior leader Fawad Ch has challenged Shehbaz government to conduct by poll for 130 Seats of Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf in National Assembly. The challenge is to see what people of Pakistan want across the country although; he repeated Shaikh Rasheed’s statement of hoping general elections will be conducted high likely in November.

The recent election’s victory of PTI in Punjab has given them more confidence which led them raise their voice for new elections. Another issue, which is not being discussed widely because of its sensitivity is appointment of new Army Chief in the same month. Bajwa will likely to leave his position on 29th of November where his twice 3 year’s extension tenure comes to an end. This shows importance of the month November this year. According to President Alvi, The appointment of Army Chief could be deferred.

When former PM was sacked, there was a common perception in the country that relation between establishment and Khan’s government were miserable which ended up as Imran Khan being ousted. Nowadays, similar statement heard by one of the senior leaders of PMLN Mian Javed Latif; who is considered close to Mian Nawaz Shareef, according to him establishment was never willing to see PMLN ruling again. His statement depicts that after the recent polls in Punjab, things are not that good between government and Institutions. This political instability is causing economic crises in the country and People are suffering a lot because of the price hike in almost all commodities. November has gained much importance in the Political screen play of Pakistan. ECP in whole game of political parties seems to be working on elections preparation but elections in November, if conducted will not be less than a challenge for election commission. Another bone of contention is going to be use of ‘EVM’ and voting rights to overseas Pakistanis which is one of the big demands of PTI.

