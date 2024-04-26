Petition filed against Maryam Nawaz for donning Police uniform

The Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, stirred controversy as she participated in a passing-out parade of women police in Lahore, donning a police uniform. The move quickly drew criticism, leading to legal action against her.

A citizen named Waqar Ali filed an application in the session court of Lahore, seeking to initiate a case against Nawaz for violating regulations that prohibit individuals from wearing the uniform of any institution. The petitioner urged the court to order the registration of a case against Nawaz.

The court, in response, requested a report from the police station regarding the incident and adjourned the hearing until April 29, signaling the beginning of a legal battle over the matter.

Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, the Information Advisor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, joined the chorus of critics, calling for strict action against Nawaz. In a statement, Saif emphasized that wearing law enforcement uniforms is against the law, stressing the need for an FIR to be lodged against Nawaz.

Saif’s remarks underscored the growing demand for accountability and adherence to legal protocols, as the controversy surrounding Nawaz’s attire continues to escalate.