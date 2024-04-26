PSX loses 80 points

The 100-Index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday shed 80.49 points, a negative change of 0.11 percent, closing at 71,971.40 points against 72,051.89 points the previous trading day.

A total of 798,527,177 shares valuing Rs.27.542 billion were traded during the day as compared to 599,401,643 shares valuing Rs. 24.459 billion the last day.

Some 389 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 173 of them recorded gains and 191 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 25 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 119,648,396 shares at Rs.4.64 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 79,958,285 shares at Rs.1.39 per share and Air Unity Foods Limited with 44,276,576 shares at Rs.24.91 per share. Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.74.31 per share price, closing at Rs.1,072.52, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum Company Limited with a Rs.28.33 rise in its per share price to Rs.2,829.10. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.372.99 per share closing at Rs.20,255.00, followed by Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with Rs.79.34 decline to close at Rs.1,186.03.