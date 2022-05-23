Usman Buzdar sends Rs500mn legal notice to Awn Chaudhary

LAHORE: Former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar has sent an Rs500 million legal notice to Advisor to the Prime Minister on Tourism and Sports and dissident PTI leader Awn Chaudhry.

The former chief minister Buzdar served legal notice for launching a “defamatory campaign” against him. The notice, filed by Usman Buzdar’s counsel Mubeenuddin Qazi, states that Awn Chaudhry had made baseless allegations against him in a TV program.

“You are abusing your current official position as Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan to assassinate my client’s character and victimize him,” the notice stated.

“Aun Chaudhry should apologize for the baseless allegations or face legal action. In case of not withdrawing the allegations and non-apology, a claim of Rs500 million would be filed,” it added.

Mr Buzdar’s counsel demanded that Awn Chaudhry should tender an unconditional apology along with an undertaking that such acts would not be repeated, within 15 working days.