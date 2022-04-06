Usman Buzdar refutes allegations against first lady, Farah Khan

Former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday refuted allegations levelled by the Opposition and estranged PTI leaders against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and her close friend Farah Khan.

“I vehemently deny the fabricated allegations levelled by Aleem Khan, Chaudhry Sarwar and other members of the Opposition and condemn them because there is no proof,” the former chief minister said in a tweet.

Buzdar maintained that political transfers in Punjab during his time were solely carried out on the basis of “merit and rules and regulations”.

“The uncrowned kings of money laundering and corruption have always had a habit of levelling baseless allegations against their rivals and institutions so that they could blackmail them when they are defeated in the political arena,” claimed Usman Buzdar.

The former chief minister said that those who have faced political defeat cannot hide their humiliation by “levelling baseless and fabricated allegations [on opponents].”

“The PML-N and its followers have not been able to bring to light a single corruption scandal against me or my cabinet in three and a half years,” claimed Usman Buzdar, adding that no irregular contracts, letters written in the Calibri font, fake trust deeds, Maqsood chaprasi, or any of his Mayfair flats have been discovered.

“If you have proof, then show it. I worked with honesty in Punjab throughout the three and a half years,” said Buzdar. The former chief minister said that the opposition cannot level accusations against housewives – be it the first lady or Farah Khan – without substantial evidence.

“The only purpose is to criticise Imran Khan in any way – you will fail because no one can point a finger at Imran Khan’s honesty!” said Buzdar. Buzdar’s response to the allegations has come a day after PML-N leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail alleged that the handbag carried by Farah Khan costs $90,000.