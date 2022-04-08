PDP chief condemns Indian troops’ firing on worshipers in Kupwara

ISLAMABAD: In India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti has expressed dismay and shock over the incident in which several civilians sustained bullet injuries following an altercation between locals and the Indian troops in Handwara area of Kupwara district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the altercation started when the worshipers raised objections over the Indian troops clicking their pictures and recording videos during Zuhr prayers in a mosque in Handwara on Thursday. Several worshipers were injured when the troops fired at them after breaking into the mosque.

Mehbooba in a tweet in Srinagar, admonishing the act of Indian forces barging into a mosque, profiling worshipers and shooting civilians at will without any fear of justice, said such incidents highlight the level of unaccountability pervasive across institutions in the territory.

Condemn today’s incident at Handwara which left 2 civilians injured post an altercation with the army. GOIs interference in religious matters by its unwarranted surveillance of a simple act of offering prayers shows that Kashmiris pay dearly for the illusion of Naya Kashmir. https://t.co/xd61MkMzKs — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 7, 2022

“Government of India’s interference in religious matters by its unwarranted surveillance of a simple act of offering prayers shows that Kashmiris pay dearly for the illusion of Naya Kashmir,” she tweeted.