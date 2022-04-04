Imran Khan nominates former CJP Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed for the post of caretaker Prime Minister.

صدر مملکت کے خط کے جواب میں تحریک انصاف کور کمیٹی سے مشورے اور منظوری کے بعد وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے سابق چیف جسٹس پاکستان جسٹس گلزار احمد کا نام نگران وزیر اعظم کیلئے تجویز کیا ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 4, 2022

In a tweet, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said that PM Imran Khan, after consulting PTI core committee, has responded to President of Pakistan Arif Alvi’s letter and has nominated former CJP Gulzar Ahmed as interim PM.

President Arif Alvi had sent letters to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif to seek suggestions for the appointment of a caretaker prime minister.In case the two politicians can’t reach a consensus over one name within three days, each one of them will send two names to the parliamentarian committee responsible for appointing a caretaker prime minister.