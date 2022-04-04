Wheat smuggling bid foiled

MULTAN: The district administration on Monday foiled an attempt to smuggle 350 bags of wheat to other provinces at Shujaabad Interchange here.

According to the Directorate General of Public Relations (DGPR), the district administration has a strict policy against the illegal transportation of wheat.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim directed the Food Department to put up pickets at the entrances and exits of Multan district to thwart the smuggling of wheat.

A truck carrying 350 bags of wheat was heading to another province. The Food Department teams seized the truck and registered a case against the driver at Raja Ram Police Station.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim while giving remarks said that the Punjab government was directed to stop illegal transportation of wheat and

strict measures have been taken to curb smuggling.

He added that no one would be allowed to create artificial shortage of wheat.