Israel troops kill two Palestinians in West Bank

Nablus, Palestinian Territories: Israeli troops killed two Palestinians in separate shootings in the occupied West Bank Tuesday. A 16-year-old killed by Israeli forces’ firing during an arrest raid outside the northern city of Nablus, the Palestinian health ministry and Israeli security forces said. Separately, a Palestinian in his twenties was killed in Qalandiya outside Jerusalem, the health ministry said.

Teenager Nader Haitham Rayan died in Balata camp near Nablus after being hit by bullets to the head, chest and hand, the ministry said. It did not give further details on the circumstances of his death. A spokesman for Israel’s border police confirmed a Palestinian had been killed. The Palestinian health ministry said another nine people were wounded in firing, one of them seriously. The second death came in the town of Qalandiya on the northern outskirts of Jerusalem.

The town hosts the main checkpoint between annexed east Jerusalem and the northern West Bank. Alaa Shaham, in his twenties, was killed by a “live round to the head,” the ministry said. Palestinian authorities said the two deaths bought to 20 the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces this year.