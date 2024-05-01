Rupee gains 8 paisas against US dollar

The Rupee on Tuesday gained 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.31 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.39. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.35 and Rs 280 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 42 paisa and closed at Rs 297.96 against the last-day closing of Rs 298.38, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.77, whereas an increase of 20 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs348.99 compared to the last closing of Rs348.79. The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs75.77 and Rs74.20 respectively.