Street gang war leaves shopkeeper dead in Lahore’s Model Town

A cross-firing between two rival groups on Model Town Link Raod claimed the life of a passer-by on Wednesday.

According to the details, a shopkeeper of Hafeez Trade Center in Gulburg Muhammad Yunusa (34-year-old) was passing through the Model Town Link Road when he came in the middle of a cross-firing between two rival gangs and a bullet hit him in Chest.

Passer-by Muhammad Yunus was badly injured and rushed to Jinnah Hospital for medical assistance but he died on the way.

Soon after watching the injury of a man, both the gang members immediately escaped from the crime scene.

The deceased’s family told the media that Mohammad Yunus had no enmity with anyone. The victim’s family demanded the authorities give them justice and punish the murderers. In a separate crime incident in Lahore, dacoits shoot to injure a brave shopkeeper Malik Amir in the Garhi Shahu area on resistance while looting cash from traders. According to the channel report, the shopkeeper resisted and ran after dacoits who fell from their motorbike and started a scuffle. The dacoits with a fear of being captive opened a fire on the resisting shopkeeper Amir who was injured by the bullet. The dacoit hit the head of resisting shopkeeper with pistol too. When the resisting shopkeeper fell down on the road, the robbers successfully runaway on their motorbike. Later, the police reached the spot and started search operation in the area to capture the dacoits. As per the police officials, the dacoits robbed three shopkeepers including Malik Amir, Osama and Mubeen in the Garhi Shahu area.