State Bank to remain closed today

The State Bank of Pakistan will be closed on May 1, tomorrow, due to a public holiday on the occasion of Labour Day.

According to a press release issued by the State Bank, the SBP will remain closed on May 1 (Wednesday) on the occasion of Labour Day due to a public holiday as announced by the government of Pakistan. In a statement released by the State Bank of Pakistan, it has been said that all banks and financial institutions will remain closed on May 1. The announcement said that May 1 will be a public holiday in the Pakistan Stock Exchange as well.