Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan delegation visits Beijing

A delegation comprised over 15 participants from the Economic Cooperation Organization Science Foundation (ECOSF) including Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan visited Beijing. The delegation representing the ECOSF, an intergovernmental organization for scientific and technological cooperation was here for a two-week international training course from April 15 to 29, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday. The training, sponsored by China’s National New Energy Vehicle Technology Innovation Center, aims to enhance the participants’ understanding of China’s NEV industry and explore potential cooperation in the field of sustainable energy. The training workshop was led by leading Chinese experts in the field of electric vehicles (EVs) who delivered insightful sessions and lectures on various important topics such as electric vehicle policies, drivetrain technologies, battery technologies, smart manufacturing, autonomous driving, and charging and battery swapping infrastructure, among others. Participants also gained valuable insights through their visits to Launch Design (a global leader in turnkey solutions for electric vehicles), Baidu Autonomous Driving Center, Great Wall Motors Manufacturing Facility, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology, Lithium Ion Battery Assembling and Energy Hub’s battery swapping station. As representatives of the ECO Member States, the delegation presented a comprehensive electric mobility market analysis and delivered tailored approaches for achieving the region’s electric mobility targets. “One of the most impressive aspects was the level of innovation evident in Chinese automakers, particularly in reducing manufacturing time from 48 months to less than 24 months.” Engr. Khalil Raza, a seasoned Pakistani professional with expertise in sustainable energy, told Gwadar Pro, adding, “this demonstrates both remarkable time efficiency and resource efficiency, as new technologies enable the production of NEVs with fewer material resources, consequently reducing costs.” “China’s leading role in the EV sector globally is attributed to a robust domestic supply chain, a highly skilled and trained workforce, and a meticulously crafted policy framework that incentivizes and supports Chinese automakers,” he explained.