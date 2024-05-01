Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000

Gold prices extended their decline in Pakistan for the third straight session on Tuesday, in line with the ease in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs241,900 after a single-day fall of Rs2,000. The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs207,390 after a decrease of Rs1,715, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). On Monday, gold in Pakistan had lost Rs500 per tola. The international rate of gold decreased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,316 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after a loss of $19 during the day. Meanwhile, silver rates shed Rs20 to settle at Rs2,630 per tola. In three sessions, gold price per tola has eased by Rs3,100 in Pakistan. Earlier this month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.