COMSTECH partneres with Chinese University for training program in China

The Committee on Science and Technology of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMSTECH) has partnered with Hunan University of Chinese Medicine (HUCM) to provide training programs for technicians, covering a range of disciplines in both medical and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields.

The primary goal is to build and strengthen scientific and technological capacities within OIC member states, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday. In this collaborative effort, titled the “COMSTECH-Hunan University of Chinese Medicine (HUCM) Technicians Training Program,” 13 individuals from seven countries will visit China from May 6 to May 17 to receive advanced training in Medical Sciences and Science and Technology.

The training program will include instruction on NMR and MRI techniques, as well as sessions focusing on Ethno Medicine Innovation and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Training will be conducted in two cities: Changsha and Beijing. Technical visits will also be part of the program, with trainees visiting Tianjin Tasly Holding.

Among the 13 selected individuals, two are from Pakistan, two from Cameroon, two from Indonesia, and two from Bangladesh. Additionally, one participant each hails from Sudan, Kazakhstan, Egypt, and the UAE (with Pakistani origin). The candidates represent diverse educational and professional backgrounds, ranging from Lab Supervisors and Research Assistants to Lecturers and Assistant Professors at their respective institutions. Khazima Muazim, Program Manager, emphasized the prioritization of female candidates from Least Developed Countries (LDCs) to address marginalization and ensure inclusivity within the program.