Pakistan earns $614m by exporting transport services in 8 months

Pakistan earned US $614.947 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. This shows an increase of 1.99 percent as compared to $602.949 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year (2022-23), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the months under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 10.44 percent, going up from $165.360 million last year to $182.620 million during the months under review. Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services dipped by 48.59 percent from $88.590 million last year to $45.540 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services however increased by 78.56 percent from $76.770 million to $137.080 million current year, the PBS data revealed. The exports of air transport witnessed a nominal decline of 2.62 percent going down from $424.759 million last year to $413.647 million during July-February 2023-24.