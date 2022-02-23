PM’s visit to Moscow may strengthen economic ties : Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Moscow was important to further strengthen economic ties and open new windows for investments.

“Pakistan is emerging as an important regional as well as an international player and developing relations with major powers on equality”, he said while speaking to Radio Pakistan’s current affair program. Russia has been a major power in the past and still, it has an important player in international politics, he said.

Ali Muhammad Khan further said that countries like China and Russia were readily boosting economic cooperation with Pakistan that would not only help in economic development but would also increase the importance of Pakistan internationally.

Moreover, it should be made clear that Pakistan’s relation with one country will not impact her relations with other powers as Islamabad is not pursuing diplomatic campaigning, he said.