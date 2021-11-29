Abducted TikToker Huda Batool recovered

Abducted TikTok star Huda Batool has been recovered from the custody of another TikToker Mobin on Monday.

Karachi police recovered the kidnapped girl Huda 16 years old from the area of Qayyumabad in Korangi, reported. She was kidnapped two days ago and her father has filed a case of his daughter’s abduction in the police station. The police have also arrested the accused TikTok star Mobin against the charges of abduction of the girl. According to the police, Huda Batool has recorded her statement that she went with Mubeen on her own will.