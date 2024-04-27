Governor chairs 17th Senate meeting of KMU

The meeting of the 17th Senate of Khyber Medical University under the chairmanship of Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Haji Ghulam Ali was held at the Governor House here on Saturday.

Provincial Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Ziaul Haq, Principal Secretary to Governor Mazhar Irshad, officers of the Higher Education Department, Finance Department, and other members of the Senate participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, the current Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, was unanimously approved for promotion to Grade 22 as a Meritorious Professor. The meeting also approved the plan to switch the university to solar energy and change the name of the director of sports at the university to director of sports and youth affairs.

In the meeting, the agenda of the proposed amendments to the statutes of the university was handed over to the Standing Committee of the Senate. The Senate handed over the matter to the Syndicate meeting on the authorization of the University Syndicate for the agenda of recovery from the PhD scholar of the university.

The Senate also approved the university’s implementation of the Higher Education Commission Institutional Affiliation Policy. In the meeting, the agenda of the School of Medicine and School of Dentistry under the joint venture project between the University and Peshawar General Hospital was handed over to the Standing Committee of the Senate for legal and financial review.

The overall academic, financial, and administrative performance of Khyber Medical University is commendable, Haji Ghulam Ali said. Provision of education should be ensured to the youth associated with the medical field according to the requirements of the modern era, Haji Ghulam Ali added.