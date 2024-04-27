I want a guy like Ranbir Kapoor: Amar Khan

Showbiz starlet Amar Khan outlined her dream man and shared she wants someone like Bollywood A-lister Ranbir Kapoor.

In a new interview with Daniah and Yasir Nawaz and ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ host Nida Yasir, Amar Khan opened up on marriage plans and disclosed she wants a guy like Ranbir Kapoor to marry.

When asked by Danish about her ideal man for marriage, if he should be a writer, director or an actor, since Khan dons multiple feathers on her hat, the ‘Baddua’ actor responded by saying that he doesn’t have to be from the showbiz industry.

Upon further probe, Khan told the host, “Get me a guy like Ranbir Kapoor, but not the one from Animal. He was very toxic and not my type.”

“I would rather prefer Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha or Rockstar,” she added.

For the unversed, Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with his ‘Brahmastra’ co-star Alia Bhatt in April 2022, after more than 5 years of dating. The power couple welcomed their first child, baby girl Raha in November the same year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amar Khan, the filmmaking graduate, was last seen in the drama serial ‘Baddua’.