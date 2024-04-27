Katrina turns down Hollywood film offer

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif reportedly turned down an offer to make her debut in the Hollywood film industry. As per the reports from Indian entertainment outlets, Katrina Kaif had to decline a film offer from Hollywood recently, due to certain ‘circumstances’. However, the actor has a firm belief that the opportunity will happen again for her in future.

As confirmed by the actor in a new interview, the West ‘came calling’ recently but she had to let go of the opportunity due to some circumstances. “I do believe it will happen, and I think that will be a whole new leaf in my book, so to speak and really exciting,” she said in the conversation.

Further speaking about her future endeavours, Kaif noted, “I’ve always put the audiences first and have tried to with my choices throughout my career. And now I think it’s about finding a balance, what story do I feel is going to connect with the audience? And what do I connect to personally and as an actor right now? What’s going to give me growth? What’s going to give me satisfaction? This is just exactly what I want to be doing right now.”

Notably, on the Bollywood front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Pan-Indian film ‘Merry Christmas’, earlier this year. The title marked her debut in Tamil cinema opposite acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi.