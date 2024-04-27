Asim Azhar announces debut album after Instagram wipeout

Pakistan’s heartthrob singer Asim Azhar has announced his debut album ‘Bematlab’, days after raising concerns with a complete Instagram wipeout.

Days after Asim Azhar sparked concerns among his fans on social media, as he deleted all his existing posts and unfollowed everyone from his official Instagram handle, earlier this week, the ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ singer returned to the social site, announcing his debut album, titled ‘Bematlab’.

After entertaining the audience with several hit singles, in a career span of a little over a decade, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor is finally coming out with his first feature album, he announced in a new Instagram post on Friday evening.

“Aik naya safar, nayi shuruaat (A new journey, new beginning). BEMATLAB | MY DEBUT ALBUM,” he wrote with a teaser of the album, coming out next week, on May 1.

The video has been watched by millions of users and fans sent their warm wishes to Azhar for his new endeavours.

“This debut album marks a new journey in my life & career with u all so i wanted to start fresh & new. BEMATLAB hokay (being meaningless),” he shared, when asked for the reason for Instagram cleanup before the album drop.

Moreover, Azhar teased he’ll soon disclose more details about the tracks and the full list of all the fellow artists featured on the album.