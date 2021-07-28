Imran must apologise publicly for defaming, defiling Shehbaz: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has asked Imran Khan to apologise to the Nation for pleading the court to dismiss the defamation suit filed against him by PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif.

In a statement Marriyum said, after tye failure of NAB-Niazi alliance at all courts Imran was now personally intervening to get the cases against him annulled. This, she said, was the true face of Imran’s politics.

Tye former Information Minister said such pleas won’t work. She urged the court to punish Khan for lying about Shehbaz offering him money to stay mum on Panama issue. He should apologise to the nation and should not have any doubt in his mind that PMLN would not let him dodge the nation over this.

” Is this Imran’s State of Medina where tge code of life is accusing others, alleging others, lying to entrap and defame others”, she questioned.

Imran must answer and beheld accountable for defaming and defiling political opponents, she said and added that the court shouldn’t accept his plea and should punish him. This is just the start, Imran would eventually try to withdraw every one of charges against him.

Imran should render a public apology just like he accused Shehbaz publicly. This plea is an open confession by Imran that he lied about the whole thing, she stressed. She said that by the grace of God almighty Shehbaz had been vindicated with this plea.

Marriyum said Imran had failed to give a single argument in his favour for the past 2 years. This plea had proven that Imran’s entire allegations fiasco is pure political victimisation. This fake narrative of accountability which truly is political victimisation, had been buried.